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The JohnnyBravo Show - Wednesday, October 3, 2018
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15 views • October 03, 2018
Kavanaugh still under a microscope for things from 35 years ago. Ford exposed as a liar and perjurer, and Trump under attack from the Fake News. Get a Patriotic Perspective on todays news with #JohnnyBravo from @TheBunker13 in Miami.
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