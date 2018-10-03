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Salaisen Avaruusohjelman mustan budjetin petos - Catherine Austin Fitts
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13 views • October 03, 2018
Catherine Austin Fitts toimi Yhdysvaltojen rakentamisesta ja kaupunkien kehittämisestä vastaavan ministeriön (Department of Housing and Urban Development) osastopäällikkönä ja yritti työssään löytää jälkiä rahoista jotka katosivat vuosina 1998-2002.
Ruotsalainen Red Ice Radio haastattelee.
Lisää aiheesta: valeuutisia.fi/ufot
Ruotsalainen Red Ice Radio haastattelee.
Lisää aiheesta: valeuutisia.fi/ufot
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