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Sad Tobacco, Happy Points! ~ 34. REAL Indian Artifact Finds! SEPT 2018
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20 views • October 03, 2018
Keep learning as our Indian Sites always keep teaching! Look small, miss small!
Political Interest: LET FREEDOM RING! Alex Jones and David Knight break down the latest censorship campaigns launched against Infowars. LINK: “Twitter Announces Criticism Of Obama Is Verboten: Suspends Infowars Account”: https://www.real.video/5841214938001
*Send comments & interest to: [email protected]
Political Interest: LET FREEDOM RING! Alex Jones and David Knight break down the latest censorship campaigns launched against Infowars. LINK: “Twitter Announces Criticism Of Obama Is Verboten: Suspends Infowars Account”: https://www.real.video/5841214938001
*Send comments & interest to: [email protected]
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