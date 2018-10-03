© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JFK Secret Societies Speech (full version)
Follow
0
Share
Report
27 views • October 03, 2018
Was JFK's comment on "secret societies" a statement against the "NWO"? I searched this famous quote and finally found the full unedited written transcript and audio of this speech.
JFK was actually talking about current events of the cold war and how nontraditional enemies were gaining information on how the US was battling this war. In this speech JFK actually points out "the need for far greater "official" secrecy"...as well as "the need for a far greater public information".
JFK was actually talking about current events of the cold war and how nontraditional enemies were gaining information on how the US was battling this war. In this speech JFK actually points out "the need for far greater "official" secrecy"...as well as "the need for a far greater public information".
Keywords
trumpalex jonesobamaantifadncberniehillaryelection 2016liberal tearscorrupt governmentamerican historycorrrupt democratescorrupt government 2016corrupt government exposeddekota pipelinegulf spillliberal babiesliberal brainwashingliberal break downliberal bulliesliberal bullshitliberal butt hurtliberal cringeliberal crying
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.