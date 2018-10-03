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Stunning PENDANT! ~ 33. REAL Indian Artifact Finds! SEPT 2018
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14 views • October 03, 2018
A FANTASTIC SAVE FROM GLASSLAND OF SITE 1!!
Political Interest: LET FREEDOM RING! Judge Clarence Thomas in October of 1991… impeccable! Have you ever listened to Judge Thomas? Comparing the phoniness of the sexual abuse accusations against present SCOTUS nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh. LINK: “Clarence Thomas Didn’t Do A Thing”: https://www.real.video/5840624703001
*Send comments & interest to: [email protected]
Political Interest: LET FREEDOM RING! Judge Clarence Thomas in October of 1991… impeccable! Have you ever listened to Judge Thomas? Comparing the phoniness of the sexual abuse accusations against present SCOTUS nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh. LINK: “Clarence Thomas Didn’t Do A Thing”: https://www.real.video/5840624703001
*Send comments & interest to: [email protected]
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