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Smashing Pillars - Prophetic Word - The Storm Is Here!
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17 views • October 03, 2018
Shalom Pillars,
In this video I share a vision and the prophetic word I received Sunday morning before church, Sept 30, about the enemy opposing the people of God this month until Halloween using satanic and occult means. The witches are out in force, but your victory is imminent! Need I say more?
Thank you for watching and supporting Smashing Pillars International.
Visit my site at https://www.smashingpillarsinternational.org/
In this video I share a vision and the prophetic word I received Sunday morning before church, Sept 30, about the enemy opposing the people of God this month until Halloween using satanic and occult means. The witches are out in force, but your victory is imminent! Need I say more?
Thank you for watching and supporting Smashing Pillars International.
Visit my site at https://www.smashingpillarsinternational.org/
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