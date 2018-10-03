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Dana Loesch: 46 Oregonians Guns Seized in Name of Safety Under New Law
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913 views • October 03, 2018
"At least 46 Oregon residents have been ordered to surrender their firearms as a result of a new law that allows for 'extreme risk protection orders.' These are the red flag laws... these protective orders will deprive citizens of their legally owned and legally purchased property even if it turns out that the petitioner had bad reasons for requesting it. Ripe for abuse and a total bastardization of due process." —Dana Loesch
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