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Pass the Salt Live - Meet you at the Polls 10-3-2018
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2 views • October 03, 2018
Meet You at the Polls (https://www.facebook.com/Meet-You-at-the-Polls-1343885979080594/)
Spread the word in your church and among your friends to meet at your local city hall flag pole, county courthouse, state capitol, or whatever political venue would be appropriate for your particular community. We will meet once a week for the four weeks preceding the election.
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Spread the word in your church and among your friends to meet at your local city hall flag pole, county courthouse, state capitol, or whatever political venue would be appropriate for your particular community. We will meet once a week for the four weeks preceding the election.
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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