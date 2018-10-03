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Dana Loesch: About 400 Guns Stolen From UPS Facility in Tennessee
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11 views • October 03, 2018
"Authorities are looking for a man who is allegedly involved in the theft of over 400 guns stolen from a UPS facility in Memphis... ATF spokesman Michael Knight said of the robbery, ‘we’re concerned that the firearms will end up on the streets not only potentially in the Memphis area, but also across the country. The criminal element knows no geographical boundary.’” –Dana Loesch
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