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Sean Spicer says Hillary Clinton still doesn't get it
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452 views • October 03, 2018
Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer says Hillary Clinton's new attacks on President Trump and his supporters show that the former Democratic presidential nominee still doesn't recognize how many Americans support the president's agenda.
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