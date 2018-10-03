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Shane Fairweather: The Family of Light and a Message of Unity, Jan 24, 2017
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1 view • October 03, 2018
Shane Fairweather returns with important updates on what may well prove to be the final push of the light forces against the cabal and their ET handlers. In his second interview with Alexandra, Shane calls Trump's election "the final nail in their coffin," and places the President at two recent meetings with the galactic councils. However, Shane also comments on the tricky matter of cleaning up archonic interference, which has delayed the 'last act' already ... Read more shorturl.at/CMXZ1
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