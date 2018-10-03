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Unexplained Mist Surrounds The Holiest Of Sites; False Flag Precursor Event?
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18 views • October 03, 2018
https://www.breakingisraelnews.com/114396/strange-mist-covers-temple-mount-watch/
https://weather.com/news/weather/news/2018-01-17-fata-morgana-fairbanks-alaska
https://www.cnn.com/2015/10/20/world/china-floating-city-video-feat/index.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n59cR5BYxb0
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https://weather.com/news/weather/news/2018-01-17-fata-morgana-fairbanks-alaska
https://www.cnn.com/2015/10/20/world/china-floating-city-video-feat/index.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n59cR5BYxb0
Please register to hear me speak via this online summit!!!
Last Days Warrior Con Summit Access Link: https://www.lastdayswarrior.com/ldw-membershipolnif22y?affiliate_id=1326801
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