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Magenta Pixie: Mastering the Matrix and the coming Great Reveal - Jan 17, 2017
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70 views • October 03, 2018
Magenta Pixie is Alexandra's guest for this lively, insightful, and very timely interview. Magenta Pixie, told by her guides she would be a "medium for other mediums", produces beautiful and inspiring videos reciting her channelings from nine White Winged Beings that she calls 'The Nine’. These channelings, and her commentaries on them, can be found on her website and at her Youtube channel (see below for links).
Here she speaks with Alexandra about a wide range ... read more shorturl.at/LTVX6
Here she speaks with Alexandra about a wide range ... read more shorturl.at/LTVX6
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