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John Kerry: Secretary of Hypocrisy
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31 views • October 03, 2018
"John Kerry had the exact same problem with the same pipeline Trump was calling them out on in that meeting... they're not basing this on principle. They're basing it on a rage and outrage towards Trump. And yes, Trump is putting America First." —Dan Bongino
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