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Dana Loesch: Kavanaugh Nomination a Lose-Lose for Liberals
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13 views • October 03, 2018
"It's quite a pickle. And If [liberals] passively get out of the way and they allow confirmation without much fanfare, they suppress their own voter turnout but then if they scream through bull horns that the world is ending then they are gonna energize their opposition... It's a lose-lose situation for them." —Dana Loesch
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