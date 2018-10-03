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Christine Blasey Ford Created Manchurian Candidates in Mass Hypnotic Inductions
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23 views • October 03, 2018
Christine Blasey Ford Ran Mass “Hypnotic Inductions” of Psychiatric Subjects as Part of Mind Control Research. In another stunning bombshell about the hoax accusations against Brett Kavanaugh, we’ve now learned and confirmed that Christine Blasey Ford co-authored a science paper that involves her carrying out mass “hypnotic inductions”
See the full report at http://www.governmentpropaganda.net/christine-blasey-ford-created-manchurian-candidates-in-mass-hypnotic-inductions/
See the full report at http://www.governmentpropaganda.net/christine-blasey-ford-created-manchurian-candidates-in-mass-hypnotic-inductions/
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