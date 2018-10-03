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5G DANGER GUESS WHO'S BEHIND ITS ROLLOUT.
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47 views • October 03, 2018
RichieFromBoston
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuNfok7ozooi0LZgp6JJS4A
Published on Oct 2, 2018
5G has made it past the "conspiracy theory" realm and out into local govermental halls. And STILL its being rolled out whether its tested or whether is safe. its ON.
R F B
https://israelpalestinenews.org/israe...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pLNRH...
https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/2018/...
http://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/o...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuNfok7ozooi0LZgp6JJS4A
Published on Oct 2, 2018
5G has made it past the "conspiracy theory" realm and out into local govermental halls. And STILL its being rolled out whether its tested or whether is safe. its ON.
R F B
https://israelpalestinenews.org/israe...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pLNRH...
https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/2018/...
http://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/o...
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