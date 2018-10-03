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Constructed Objects On The Moon's Surface In High Dynamic Range
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47 views • October 03, 2018
Bruce Sees all
https://www.youtube.com/user/MrBrucy666
Published on Oct 2, 2018
music artist Kevin Macleod goto incompetech.com for his entire collection. Thank you for Subscribing and smashing the like button if you want more videos like this one. Construction in it's grandest form...well so far that is. Thanks for the interest everyone...
Fundraiser Link:
http://myevent.com/bruceseesall
https://www.youtube.com/user/MrBrucy666
Published on Oct 2, 2018
music artist Kevin Macleod goto incompetech.com for his entire collection. Thank you for Subscribing and smashing the like button if you want more videos like this one. Construction in it's grandest form...well so far that is. Thanks for the interest everyone...
Fundraiser Link:
http://myevent.com/bruceseesall
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