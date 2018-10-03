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New Q: 53-47
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49 views • October 03, 2018
The media has stepped up their game! Now they're alleging Kavanaugh threw ice cubes and planned beach parties! Let's take a look at the headlines plus a few new Q posts, including a very interesting post that suggests Kavanaugh will be confirmed 53-47.
Thanks for watching and praying!
About me:
https://prayingcitizen.wordpress.com/about/
My interview on Homekeepers (CTN) with Arthelene Rippy:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vn6tlJxKtmE
Thanks for watching and praying!
About me:
https://prayingcitizen.wordpress.com/about/
My interview on Homekeepers (CTN) with Arthelene Rippy:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vn6tlJxKtmE
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