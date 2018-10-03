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The ALEX JONES Show TUESDAY 10/02/18 INFOWARS COMMERCIAL FREE STUDIO FEED
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95 views • October 03, 2018
TODAY ON THE ALEX JONES SHOW
October 2, 2018
35 DAYS TO MIDTERMS
TRUMP TO MEET WITH BIG TECH HEADS LATER THIS MONTH
KAVANAUGH ACCUSER CHRISTINE FORD "...RAN MASS MK ULTRA TYPE MIND CONTROL RESEARCH"
ALEX JONES FILES SUIT AGAINST PAYPAL
AT LEAST 2 PACKAGES SENT TO PENTAGON MAY CONTAIN RICIN
SCHOOL HAS 6 YR OLDS WRITE SAME SEX GAY LOVE LETTERS TO EACH OTHER TO PROMOTE DIVERSITY
MILLIE WEAVER REPORTS: MAN CONFRONTS ILLEGALS OVER LOSS OF HIS DAUGHTER
( continued below in comments )
October 2, 2018
35 DAYS TO MIDTERMS
TRUMP TO MEET WITH BIG TECH HEADS LATER THIS MONTH
KAVANAUGH ACCUSER CHRISTINE FORD "...RAN MASS MK ULTRA TYPE MIND CONTROL RESEARCH"
ALEX JONES FILES SUIT AGAINST PAYPAL
AT LEAST 2 PACKAGES SENT TO PENTAGON MAY CONTAIN RICIN
SCHOOL HAS 6 YR OLDS WRITE SAME SEX GAY LOVE LETTERS TO EACH OTHER TO PROMOTE DIVERSITY
MILLIE WEAVER REPORTS: MAN CONFRONTS ILLEGALS OVER LOSS OF HIS DAUGHTER
( continued below in comments )
Keywords
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