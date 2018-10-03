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Alex Jones should have exposed Flat Earth instead of being a pussy.
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80 views • October 03, 2018
Alex Jones (and others) hide from the Flat Earth truth because they are afraid of losing their fucking income or reputation. Alex is fading away because he can't handle the challenge of a real earth shaking truth.
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