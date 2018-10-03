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Hidden in Plain Sight ~ Seeing the Real Matrix with kenneth scott
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93 views • October 03, 2018
Enjoy this insightful and essential perspective that even hardcore Anarchists had entirely missed. This is the real puzzle pieces put together to provide a succinct explanation of the history you would never get to learn in schools! Kenneth Scott chats with Jeff Berwick (The Anarchast) in the run-up to the Anarchapulco Conference to discuss how the Babylonian Debt Magick System works and the real matrix of control that’s hidden in plain sight, as well as how to break free.
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