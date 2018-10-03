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BREAKING NEWS: Communists plan a coup in #Brazil
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420 views • October 03, 2018
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Vakinha: https://www.vakinha.com.br/vaquinha/ajude-nos-a-desmascarar-a-nova-ordem-mundial
PICPAY: @dobson.lobo
Apoia.se: https://apoia.se/opositor
Paypal: [email protected]
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