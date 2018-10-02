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Full Show - UNBELIEVABLE: Blasey Ford Has Connections To CIA And Is Expert In Memory Planting / Mind Control
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643 views • October 02, 2018
The federal debt rose over a trillion dollars this fiscal year, making the total now over $21 trillion. This gain marks the eighth fiscal year out of the last eleven in which the debt increased by at least one trillion dollars. Also, the left’s attacks on Supreme Court Justice nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, continue to fail amid their constant efforts to delay his confirmation.
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