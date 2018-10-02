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Stinchfield: This Is Our Time
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223 views • October 02, 2018
"The reason the liberals win so often is because they cheat and they lie. That's tough to beat. But this is our time. We are in control and that means if we are perceived as partisan for pushing through the confirmation of a very good man, then so be it." –Grant Stinchfield
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