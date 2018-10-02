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Dickie "Da Nang" Blumenthal Stole Valor, Now Asks For Truth
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12 views • October 02, 2018
"Dickie 'Da Nang' Blumenthal, funny, he asks for truth and facts, when this left-wing hypocrite is the one who throws facts and truths straight in the trash… Bottom line is it's stolen valor. Claiming you served in a place where men died is as low as it gets." –Grant Stinchfield
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