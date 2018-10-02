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Plan To “Take It All Away” (Coaching Children to Role Play) and Start New Exposed (Pornography) By David Heavener (Prophecy)
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21 views • October 02, 2018
The Plan To “Take It All Away” and Start New Exposed By Director- Actor David Heavener
https://youtu.be/ILGyhJhtxl4 (mirrored)
Coaching Children to Role Play (Acting Fake), Shootings (v2k), Paid Protestors, Netflix Immorality, Deep State Agenda, Gun Removal, Removing People Power
The Last Evangelist: https://www.davidheavener.com/
Subscribe to the Newsletter: https://www.davidheavener.com/
Subscribe to My Website at: http://lisahaven.news/
https://youtu.be/ILGyhJhtxl4 (mirrored)
Coaching Children to Role Play (Acting Fake), Shootings (v2k), Paid Protestors, Netflix Immorality, Deep State Agenda, Gun Removal, Removing People Power
The Last Evangelist: https://www.davidheavener.com/
Subscribe to the Newsletter: https://www.davidheavener.com/
Subscribe to My Website at: http://lisahaven.news/
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