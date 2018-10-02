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Diebold voting machine hacked
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21 views • October 02, 2018
Reupload from YouTube: https://youtu.be/2wrmC2p1X0s
The only way to have trustworthy electronic voting is for the software and hardware to be Open Source, which allows anyone and everyone (we the people) to continually review it and take credible measures to protect the accuracy and integrity of the product. This can be done and can be done rapidly, allowing those with the skills to contribute to truly protecting the voting rights of people around the world.
The only way to have trustworthy electronic voting is for the software and hardware to be Open Source, which allows anyone and everyone (we the people) to continually review it and take credible measures to protect the accuracy and integrity of the product. This can be done and can be done rapidly, allowing those with the skills to contribute to truly protecting the voting rights of people around the world.
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