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Crying Chuck Schumer Proves This Is Sham of a Confirmation Process
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8 views • October 02, 2018
"Chuck Schumer is raging now... He has just proved every conservative point made about this sham of a confirmation process and the liberals motives because Schumer started his rant with one point: this is all about revenge for Merrick Garland." –Grant Stinchfield
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