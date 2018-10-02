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BREAKING: New York Times Trump Dump
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754 views • October 02, 2018
Alex Jones and Matt Bracken break down a recent hit piece on President Trump put out by the toilet paper of record, the New York Times, that yet again attempts to diminish the achievements of Fred Trump, Donald Trump, and the entire Trump family.
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