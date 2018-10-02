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Jacob Frank and the Cult of the Illuminati
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180 views • October 02, 2018
Reupload from YouTube: https://youtu.be/gd-3_ou2t5Y
A century after Sabbati Zevi's death in 1676, his Kabbalist successor, Jacob Frank, expanded upon and continued his occult philosophy a century later. Jacob Frank would eventually enter into an alliance formed by Adam Weishaupt and Meyer Amshel Rothschild called the Order of the Illuminati.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1943494010/ref=cm_sw_su_dp
A century after Sabbati Zevi's death in 1676, his Kabbalist successor, Jacob Frank, expanded upon and continued his occult philosophy a century later. Jacob Frank would eventually enter into an alliance formed by Adam Weishaupt and Meyer Amshel Rothschild called the Order of the Illuminati.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1943494010/ref=cm_sw_su_dp
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