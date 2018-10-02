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Feminism Was Created To Destabilize Society, Tax Women and set up the NWO - Aaron Russo
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71 views • October 02, 2018
Reupload from YouTube: https://youtu.be/zCpjmvaIgNA
Full Interview https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YGAaPjqdbgQ
Hollywood producer, filmmaker, activist and truth seeker Aaron Russo reveals some of the REAL reasons for feminism which was funded and pushed by the Rockefellers and the CIA for very nefarious reasons, which includes being part of their central banking worldwide takeover to help set up the New World Order.
Full Interview https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YGAaPjqdbgQ
Hollywood producer, filmmaker, activist and truth seeker Aaron Russo reveals some of the REAL reasons for feminism which was funded and pushed by the Rockefellers and the CIA for very nefarious reasons, which includes being part of their central banking worldwide takeover to help set up the New World Order.
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