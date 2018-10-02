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How to Fight Back Against False Accusations & Condemnation
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5 views • October 02, 2018
Live from Las Vegas. What causes a false accusation to stick to someone? Can a curse "disqualify" you from your righteous inheritance? This message from Las Vegas pastor/prophet Mike Thompson can change your life. Be strengthened in your walk with the Lord. Jesus loves you!
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Here are PRAYER HELPS FOR THE 2018 ELECTIONS: http://wordoflifeworldoutreach.org/pr...
Here’s the PRAYER OF AGREEMENT FOR AMERICA AND THE NATIONS: http://www.wordoflifeworldoutreach.or...
(PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNEL)
Here are PRAYER HELPS FOR THE 2018 ELECTIONS: http://wordoflifeworldoutreach.org/pr...
Here’s the PRAYER OF AGREEMENT FOR AMERICA AND THE NATIONS: http://www.wordoflifeworldoutreach.or...
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