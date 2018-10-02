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How Hemp Threatens the Corporatocracy | Brainwash Update
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29 views • October 02, 2018
Reupload from YouTube: https://youtu.be/ZE1sUwY_q0k
Abby Martin takes a look at the real reason why hemp is illegal in the US, the truth might surprise you.
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Abby Martin takes a look at the real reason why hemp is illegal in the US, the truth might surprise you.
LIKE Breaking the Set @ http://fb.me/BreakingTheSet
FOLLOW Abby Martin @ http://twitter.com/AbbyMartin
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