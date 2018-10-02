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Dr John Hall Interview (mirrored from banderafilm) Increasing Electronic Terrorism among Patients
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13 views • October 02, 2018
Dr John Hall Interview (mirrored from banderafilm) regarding Electronic Terrorism
Interview with Dr. John Hall author of "A New Breed - Satellite Terrorism in America" and also "Guinea Pigs - Technologies of Control". A New Breed is being made into a movie, TARGETED. Both books are available at TARGETEDMovie.com
For more info please email [email protected]
https://youtu.be/PLES44mecdk
Interview with Dr. John Hall author of "A New Breed - Satellite Terrorism in America" and also "Guinea Pigs - Technologies of Control". A New Breed is being made into a movie, TARGETED. Both books are available at TARGETEDMovie.com
For more info please email [email protected]
https://youtu.be/PLES44mecdk
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