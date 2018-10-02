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Left Wants Civil Emergency To Derail Trump’s America First Agenda
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5591 views • October 02, 2018
Josh in Arkansas calls in to discuss the propaganda coming from the left. Alex breaks down how the leftist plan for Martial Law is being used to support the deep state, however Trump can combat that tactic by declaring his own state of emergency before it’s too late.
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