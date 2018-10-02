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MATT BRACKEN - NEW CONSERVATIVE SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM FREEZOXEE.COM COMING
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221 views • October 02, 2018
MATT BRACKEN SPECIAL REPORT
MATT DISCUSSES NEW CONSERVATIVE SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM FREEZOXEE™ COMING THAT COMBINES THE BEST FUNCTIONS OF YOUTUBE, FACEBOOK, TWITTER, ETC- ALL IN ONE. FREEZOXEE™ WILL ALSO BAN ALL COMMUNISM, NAZI, ISLAMIS & GLOBALISM CONTENT.
https://friends.freezoxee.com/
GET THE TRUTH OUT!
PLEASE POST LINKS TO THIS SHOW IN YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA NETWORKS
MATT DISCUSSES NEW CONSERVATIVE SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM FREEZOXEE™ COMING THAT COMBINES THE BEST FUNCTIONS OF YOUTUBE, FACEBOOK, TWITTER, ETC- ALL IN ONE. FREEZOXEE™ WILL ALSO BAN ALL COMMUNISM, NAZI, ISLAMIS & GLOBALISM CONTENT.
https://friends.freezoxee.com/
GET THE TRUTH OUT!
PLEASE POST LINKS TO THIS SHOW IN YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA NETWORKS
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