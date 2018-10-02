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THE TRUE STORY OF THE GREAT MAN-MADE RIVER IN LIBYA
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78 views • October 02, 2018
Reupload from YouTube: https://youtu.be/K1GK9KhooTY
This is the story of how Muammar Gadaffi Built the Great Man-Made River (GMR), a network of underground pipelines bringing high-quality fresh water from ancient underground aquifers deep in the Sahara to the coast of Libya for domestic use.
This is the story of how Muammar Gadaffi Built the Great Man-Made River (GMR), a network of underground pipelines bringing high-quality fresh water from ancient underground aquifers deep in the Sahara to the coast of Libya for domestic use.
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