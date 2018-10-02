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Matt Bracken: Midterms Are Our Gettysburg
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159 views • October 02, 2018
Matt Bracken joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down how the coming U.S. midterm elections are the historical equivalent of the Battle of Gettysburg in that the decisive outcome will determine the next course of our country's near future.
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