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You will be fined for eating in Florence
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15 views • October 02, 2018
he authorities in Florence, Italy, are coming down hard on tourists who eat informal meals on-the-go in sidewalks, doorsteps and driveways.
They’re fining these sidewalk ‘criminals’ up to $575 for innocently eating food in certain streets in the Renaissance city.
Why? Mayor Dario Nardella officially says it’s to curb ‘boorish tourists’.
But if we can fine you for eating in public – what’s next? A life sentence for picking your nose?
They’re fining these sidewalk ‘criminals’ up to $575 for innocently eating food in certain streets in the Renaissance city.
Why? Mayor Dario Nardella officially says it’s to curb ‘boorish tourists’.
But if we can fine you for eating in public – what’s next? A life sentence for picking your nose?
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