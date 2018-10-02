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Crypto Craze Bitcoint Bubble biggest ever
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4 views • October 02, 2018
On December 12, 2017, Bitcoin became the biggest bubble in history.
It's even surpassed the Tulip Mania of 1634-1637.
That's according to a leading article by Zero Hedge.
Crypto currency is biggest bubble in the history.!
Zero Hedge reported that just in November of 2017,
a chart from Convoy Investments went viral
showing that of the world's most famous asset bubbles,
bitcoin was only lagging behind one bubble:
the infamous 17th century "Tulip Mania"
from the 1600's.
It's even surpassed the Tulip Mania of 1634-1637.
That's according to a leading article by Zero Hedge.
Crypto currency is biggest bubble in the history.!
Zero Hedge reported that just in November of 2017,
a chart from Convoy Investments went viral
showing that of the world's most famous asset bubbles,
bitcoin was only lagging behind one bubble:
the infamous 17th century "Tulip Mania"
from the 1600's.
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