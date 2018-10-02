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Textual Relations with that Russian Woman - Altered Presidential Red Alert Message Oct 2/18
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20 views • October 02, 2018
Textual Relations with that Russian Woman - Altered Presidential Red Alert Message Oct 2/18
"I did not have Textual Relations with that Russian Woman..." - Donald. J. Drumpf
Now we can understand the Hidden Messages and Subliminal Freudian Slips for acting like a "Wet Noodle" with #Rasputin in Helsinki, Finland in July 2018 using Reverse Speech and Altering of Timelines with Presidential Text Alerts.
"I did not have Textual Relations with that Russian Woman..." - Donald. J. Drumpf
Now we can understand the Hidden Messages and Subliminal Freudian Slips for acting like a "Wet Noodle" with #Rasputin in Helsinki, Finland in July 2018 using Reverse Speech and Altering of Timelines with Presidential Text Alerts.
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