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VIDEO: Sen. Cornyn, “We Aren’t Extending Kavanaugh Vote Seven Days. This Has Been About Search And Destroy”
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195 views • October 02, 2018
Stephanie calls in about the inconsistencies in Christine Ford’s story. A heroic Egyptian female reporter, Cynthia Farahat, calls in to talk with Alex about her own fight with tyranny. Senator Cornyn exposes the hit job by the left against Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination.
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