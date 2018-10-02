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Do Coffee Drinkers Live Longer?
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1621 views • October 02, 2018
Coffee appears to be the latest health drink, the report published in the journal, Circulation.
National Cancer Institute research fellow Erikka Loftfield said this about the 10-year-long study:
"We found that people who drank two to three cups per day had about a 12 percent lower risk of death compared to non-coffee drinkers."
National Cancer Institute research fellow Erikka Loftfield said this about the 10-year-long study:
"We found that people who drank two to three cups per day had about a 12 percent lower risk of death compared to non-coffee drinkers."
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