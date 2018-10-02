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Scientists: Ageing Process Reversed for First Time
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20 views • October 02, 2018
Scientists say they have finally reversed the aging process.
Ironically, the solution involves one of the stinkiest gasses known to man: Hydrogen sulphide. You may remember it from chemistry class. It’s also that distinctive smell emitted when a person passes gas.
So, Dementia and Alzheimers might soon be a thing of the past, and with the help of a little stinky hydrogen sulphide, soon we may walk through the mall we may find ourselves flirting with a sweet young-looking 120-year-old hottie!
Ironically, the solution involves one of the stinkiest gasses known to man: Hydrogen sulphide. You may remember it from chemistry class. It’s also that distinctive smell emitted when a person passes gas.
So, Dementia and Alzheimers might soon be a thing of the past, and with the help of a little stinky hydrogen sulphide, soon we may walk through the mall we may find ourselves flirting with a sweet young-looking 120-year-old hottie!
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