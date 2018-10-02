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Kissing Bug Infects 300,000 Americans
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394 views • October 02, 2018
There’s a new kissing bug in town that can trigger heart failure and strokes called Chaga’s disease that is caused by the parasite Trypanosoma Cruzi, has a strange affinity to biting people near the eyes or mouth, thus dubbed the kissing bug.
It is estimated there are millions of Chaga’s cases in Central and South America and over 300,000 in the United States, including all southern states.
and just when you thought it was safe to enter the swamp water again...
It is estimated there are millions of Chaga’s cases in Central and South America and over 300,000 in the United States, including all southern states.
and just when you thought it was safe to enter the swamp water again...
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