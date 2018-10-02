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Life Discovered on Jupiter?
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126 views • October 02, 2018
According to the latest research headed by Gordon Bjoraker , there is a greater possibility of life on Jupiter and the discovery of Jupiter on the planet.
NASA researchers, claim to have found signs of presence of water in the giant planet’s clouds, in fact, in abundance. Moreover, presence of oxygen, (about 2x to10x in comparison to the sun, alongside the huge amounts of molecular hydrogen around Jupiter stands in support of the studies, suggesting presence of water on the planet.
NASA researchers, claim to have found signs of presence of water in the giant planet’s clouds, in fact, in abundance. Moreover, presence of oxygen, (about 2x to10x in comparison to the sun, alongside the huge amounts of molecular hydrogen around Jupiter stands in support of the studies, suggesting presence of water on the planet.
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