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Effect of Sleep on Health
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173 views • October 02, 2018
Are you a workaholic sleeping 3-5 hours a day? If so, you just increased the odds of getting heart problems or diabetes.
A recent study unveiled at the meeting of the European Society of Cardiology concluded that lower sleep is associated to a higher risk of strokes or cardiovascular diseases with people who slept for 6-8 hours having lower risks of developing or dying from a heart related disease.
Still think sleeping less is a great idea? Think again.
A recent study unveiled at the meeting of the European Society of Cardiology concluded that lower sleep is associated to a higher risk of strokes or cardiovascular diseases with people who slept for 6-8 hours having lower risks of developing or dying from a heart related disease.
Still think sleeping less is a great idea? Think again.
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