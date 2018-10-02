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Shalom: Most common ancient Hebrew word still in use
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12 views • October 02, 2018
Shalowm (Shalom) is the most common ancient Hebrew word that is still used today.
Most people think Shalowm simply means peace, but it’s meaning is far richer than that.
Shawlowm speaks of “reconciliation and restoration, of salvation and companionship, of restitution and redemption, of peace and prosperity, of satisfaction and favor, of an association based upon mutual affection and friendship, delivering health and prosperity, contentment and tranquility.”
More at http://YadaYah.com
Most people think Shalowm simply means peace, but it’s meaning is far richer than that.
Shawlowm speaks of “reconciliation and restoration, of salvation and companionship, of restitution and redemption, of peace and prosperity, of satisfaction and favor, of an association based upon mutual affection and friendship, delivering health and prosperity, contentment and tranquility.”
More at http://YadaYah.com
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