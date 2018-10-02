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Fake Warren Buffett Twitter account spews AMAZING life advice!
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9 views • October 02, 2018
Yesterday, a tweet from a fake Warren Buffett Twitter account gave amazingly good advice:
1 read and write more
2 stay healthy and fit
3 networking is about giving
4 practice public speaking
5 stay teachable
6 find a mentor
7 keep in touch with friends
8 you are not your job
9 know when to leave
10 don't spend what you don't have
Fake or not, even Warren Buffet could hardly argue with this advice.
1 read and write more
2 stay healthy and fit
3 networking is about giving
4 practice public speaking
5 stay teachable
6 find a mentor
7 keep in touch with friends
8 you are not your job
9 know when to leave
10 don't spend what you don't have
Fake or not, even Warren Buffet could hardly argue with this advice.
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